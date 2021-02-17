A GRANT to help reduce Essex homeowners’ bills and tackle climate change can be claimed following a council initiative.

As many as 80 Essex homeowners are being offered the chance to claim up to £10,000 to warm their homes for less through the Green Homes Grant.

Tendring District Council is one of the seven councils eligible to facilitate the grant, offering funding for lower income homeowners to help increase their energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions.

Homeowners with a combined household income below £30,000 and an energy performance certificate rating of E, F or G may be eligible for the free local authority grant to install energy efficiency measures in their homes.

The grants, which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to the homeowner, can be used to upgrade heating systems and install insulation.

The scheme is being rolled out across the county by Aran Insulation who will complete works at each qualifying home.

Energy saving measures include loft and room in roof insulation. Image: Aran Insulation

Energy saving measures on offer include cavity wall, solid wall, loft and room in roof insulation, as well as renewable heating solutions.

Mark Randall, Managing Director at Aran Insulation, said: “We are already seeing an influx of enquiries for this great scheme and are looking forward to working alongside Essex County Council and the other local authorities.

“This scheme will genuinely help tackle fuel poverty and climate change, helping homeowners across the county stay warm and healthy whilst lowering energy bills for years to come.”

Residents who have unsuccessfully applied for government grant funding in the past may still qualify for this scheme and all homeowners are therefore urged to come forward and check the qualifying criteria.

Simon Walsh, councillor responsible for environment and climate change action, said: “We’ve had some really cold, snowy weather in Essex this winter and freezing temperatures look set to continue for another few days.

“These extreme weather conditions, including hotter summers and increased flooding, are only going to get worse as we continue to experience the effects of a changing climate.

“Poorly insulated homes can cost more to heat each month, and fuel costs look set to increase. This puts many families at risk of falling into further fuel poverty.”

Social and private landlords are also invited to apply for subsidised funding as part of the scheme.

All works must be completed by March 31 and therefore qualifying homeowners are encouraged to contact Aran Insulation as soon as possible.