RESIDENTS in Clacton are being asked how they have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a plea for more economic support.

Clacton MP Giles Watling has launched a survey to "better understand the impact"of Covid on the constituency.

The Tendring district this week recorded its 500th death within 28 days of positive Covid test.

The number of cases is continuing to fall, but the case rate of 182.9 cases per 100,000 people is still well above the Essex average of 112.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Mr Watling said: “According to the Government, the most vulnerable patients have now been offered a coronavirus vaccination.

"And as we move forward with the rollout, we also move ourselves closer to normality.

"So our focus now needs to turn to recovering from this pandemic, which has so affected the local businesses that we all rely on.

"“Over the next few weeks, I will be talking to ministers constantly about the need for more economic support in the Clacton constituency, and I want to do that with the best available data.

"That is why I have launched this short survey, which covers the impacts of the pandemic on local residents and businesses.

"The data collected will directly inform the discussions and questions that I raise in Parliament.

“So, if you are working in a local business, self-employed, or simply a resident of the Clacton constituency, I want to hear from you.”

To have your say as part of the survey, which runs until March 2, go to gileswatling.co.uk/covid-recovery-survey.