THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen by more than 12 per cent in the past week.
There were an additional 49 cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 279 for the seven days to February 16, a decrease of 41 (-12.8 per cent).
The infection rate has fallen to 182.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were 5 Covid deaths recorded in the district on Tuesday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 16 to 34 - a decrease of 12.8 per cent on the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 523.
In comparison, Colchester has seen 197 cases in the past week – or 101.2 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 112.7 cases per 100,000 people.