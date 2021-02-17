HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for a non-profit animal charity following what proved to be a popular online raffle.
The National Animal Welfare Trust hosted the Month of Love raffle for a week from February 4 in a bid to generate vital funding.
Valentine’s Day and Pancake Day hampers, among other prizes, were all up for grabs and the competition ended up raising £320 for the organisation.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Thank you so much to everyone who entered our raffles.
“Whilst we would love for you all to win, sadly there can only be a few winners.
“Covid-19 saw us cancel all of our in-person events and close our doors to visitors in 2020.
“So far 2021 is seeing us still in the same boat, so we’ve had fun turning to the virtual world to raise funds.”