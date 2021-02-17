A COMMUNITY run foodbank is desperately appealing to residents for donations.
The Phonebox Food Bank runs out of a red phonebox opposite the Priory, in St Osyth.
It was started by Tracy Bartle at the start of the first lockdown.
Everything from tinned items to bread and cereal can be dropped off at the location or Tracy can be contacted on Facebook.
The dedicated volunteer is now appealing for more food produce to be donated, and says the future of the project depends on it.
She said: “It has been going well but we do solely rely on donations
“Without donations we can’t to keep this vital service going.”