A LONG-RUNNING law firm has recruited an experienced legal expert in a bid to further bolster its Tendring team, while another employee has returned in a new role.

Ellisons Solicitors, which operates across Essex, has strengthened its property and family team following the appointment of Pauline Hodgson and return of Mary Wilson.

Pauline, who has joined the company as a senior associate solicitor, has 12 years of experience and specializes in all aspects of residential property law.

She said: “I am incredibly excited to join the Ellisons team - the firm has an incredible reputation and provides services to clients across a whole host of areas.

“It has been a busy start to the year and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I live in Tendring, so it is also exciting for me to be joining a local firm.”

Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson has also returned to the company following her maternity leave and will now head up the family team across the district’s offices as associate solicitor.

Speaking about her return to the office, Mary, whose appointment comes after the retirement of Nicky Coates said: “It’s been a strange year for everybody.

“However, I am already enjoying being back at work and having contact with clients and colleagues, albeit remotely at the moment.

“The family department have a strong presence in Tendring, and I am really looking forward to taking over the mantel left following Nicky leaving.”

Lisa Dawson, partner and head of family law at Ellisons Solicitors, said the company’s two new appointments make for a positive future in Tendring.

She said: “It is incredibly exciting for Ellisons to add a new senior associate solicitor and associate solicitor to the team in Tendring.

“Over the last 12 months, the Tendring team has gone from strength to strength guiding their clients through a difficult period.

“I know that Pauline and Mary will continue with this excellent work.”