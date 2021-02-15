A GRANDMOTHER has died from Covid-19 after contracting the virus at Colchester Hospital.

Jacky Hall, 83, from Frinton, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, was taken to hospital in December after suffering a broken hip.

But she contracted Covid-19 in hospital from another asymptomatic patient and later died.

The heartbroken family of Mrs Hall thanked hospital staff for the care she received while being treated for coronavirus.

They said the staff on Fordham ward were “absolutely fantastic” while Jacky was being treated in January.

Jacky’s daughter, Su, who lives in Frinton, said the staff not only cared for her mum but also arranged FaceTime chats between her mum and her dad, John.

The nursing team on Fordham answered Jacky’s phone and set it up for her so she could speak to John.

Su, who runs a digital construction consultancy, said: “Being able to talk to Mum was an absolute godsend.

“My dad called the ward and then the nurse would sort the phone my mum’s end and so they were able to sit and chat.

“She struggled to hold the phone near the end as she also had Parkinson’s, so the nurses always made sure it was secure before they spoke.

“As we weren’t been able to visit, it’s was such a great way to communicate.”

Su said her mum was an “amazing and special woman”.

Jacky, who worked as a specialist translator and John, a former headteacher, lived in London before moving to Frinton. The couple also lived in Singapore, Liverpool, Newcastle and Germany.

Jacky graduated at the age of 50 and then spent 20 years in her career as a translator.

Following a Facetime call, Su said: “She cried when he was talking to her about all the lovely things they have done together – the first response we had from her in days.”

Jacky was moved to St Helena Hospice during her final days, before she died on January 10.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said families of patients can communicate with their loved ones in a variety of ways.

“They can organise telephone conversations or FaceTime by speaking to the nurse in charge on the ward,” it said.

“It is also possible to send emails or voice messages through the Letters for Loved Ones service.”