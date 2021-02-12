RESIDENTS have spoken of their sadness after a part of a historic pier collapsed into the sea.

Walton Pier fell victim to the treacherous weather conditions as Storm Darcy battered the coastline.

Debris from the Tendring landmark fell into the turbulent seawaters after a pylon connecting two of the structure’s pillars failed and broke off.

Speaking at the time of the incident, pier owner Russell Bolesworth said the structure could still be walked on, but the affected section was “moving around a bit”.

“We are hoping now we can get through this storm relatively unscathed with no more damage and then we will access it again,” he said.

The sight of the busted jetty - the original version of which was washed away by a storm before the current version was built – has left residents upset.

Lisa Clark said: “It is so sad. It is just falling apart. I hope someone buys it and restores it to its former glory.”

Shelley Bartlett also says it has become a shadow of its former self.

She said: “It used to be a lovely pier, but that was years and years ago.

“It has been falling apart in a poor state for quite some time. It is such a shame.”

James Jared, who says he worked on Walton Pier for 18 years,

“It looks horrible and doesn’t look attractive in any way shape or form,” he said.

“It has not had money spent on it since I worked there. It is madness really and it has gone to waste.

Mr Bolesworth, who purchased the pier in 2016, has promised to turn the ageing jewel into a top tourist destination.

He has cited a struggling economy, the coronavirus pandemic, and credit restrictions caused by Brexit as the reason for the current lack of investment.