WITH the coronavirus vaccination programme rolling out at full speed across the country, we have compiled a list of all the sites in north Essex administering the jab.

First and second doses of the Covid-19 jab are being administered across the area at a mixture of mass vaccination centres, hospital hubs and GP surgeries for people in the four priority groups.

Some mass vaccine centres across the county were forced to close earlier this week due to heavy snow, but they are now all back up and running for people needing their jabs.

To date, almost nine in ten people in north Essex have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Essex University Partnership Trust, which is managing the vaccine rollout in the area, is now encouraging anyone over 80 who has not yet been vaccinated and can travel to a vaccination centre to book in their appointment as soon as possible.

Here is a list of everywhere in north Essex where the vaccination is being administrated:

Mass vaccination centres

• JobServe Community Stadium, in Colchester

• Clacton Hospital, in Tower Road

Hospital hubs which are running seven days a week

• Colchester Hospital

• The Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt

• Clacton Hospital, which is running as a mass vaccination centre

GP vaccination hubs

• Constable Country Medical Practice, East Bergholt

• Colchester Primary Care Centre in Turner Road

• Holland Pharmacy, in Clacton

The Tendring Centre, in Clacton

According to the latest NHS England data, more than 92 per cent of over 80s in north east Essex and Suffolk have now received their first dose of the jab.

NHS figures show 219,457 people had received their first jab by February 7, an increase of 38 per cent from January 31.

Of those, 141,330 were aged 70 or over ¬ equating to 85 per cent of the population in that age group, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The first dose of the vaccine provides protection for most people for up to three months, the latest evidence suggests.

The second dose is now administered 12 weeks after the first.

Appointments can be booked on the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

If you would like further help booking your appointment, you can ring 0344 2573 961 between 10am and 4pm.