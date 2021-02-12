‘KINDNESS bags’ have been distributed across Tendring in a bid to show care.
It follows a successful collaboration last summer between United in Kind and Carers First, which saw over 100 cream teas delivered to family and informal carers.
The touching aim is to let people know they are cared about.
Facebook page Tendring Together shared the news, stating how a mix of supermarket community champions, volunteers and a social care group helped collect donations to distribute.
The donations were put together to create 50 bags which will be distributed by Carers First volunteers when it is deemed safe.
The generous bags contain food, sweet treats and knitted items.
The Facebook page added: “I think you'll agree the knitted items have certainly been made with a lot of care and love.
“Without the kindness of our community, projects like this simply wouldn't happen.
“Thank you to everyone who made it possible, your kindness will bring so many smiles.”