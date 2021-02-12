MASS vaccination centres hit by heavy snow have finally reopened their doors.

The mass vaccination centres at Colchester United's Jobserve Community Stadium and at Clacton Hospital told patients to stay away on Sunday due to the icy conditions created by Storm Darcy.

The stadium site reopened its doors on Friday while Clacton Hospital, which was due to start on February 7, opened for the first time on Thursday.

Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT), which is running both sites, said patients who had their vaccinations cancelled over the past few days can rebook their appointment on the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

A spokeswoman said: “If you will be attending an appointment at one of our centres over the next few days, please plan your journey carefully and wrap up warmly.”

Extra vaccination slots will be running this weekend across north Essex sites.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group is overseeing the rollout of vaccines at a number of hubs, including at St Helena Hospice's Tendring Centre in Clacton, the Fryatt Hospital in Harwich and at Colchester Primary Care Centre.

They have remained open for pre-booked vaccination appointments throughout the inclement weather.

A spokesman said: "Please remember, if you do not feel confident in venturing out of your house, do not take any risks.

"Ring your practice to cancel your appointment and they will re-book it for you."