ESSEX residents who do not have Covid symptoms are now being offered walk-in appointments for a rapid test in a town near them.
Capacity for testing has increased with 13 new centres across Essex, with this new option bringing more flexibility for those who cannot work from home.
Health officials in the county advise figures could go down even quicker if together we break the chain of transmission by getting tested regularly.
Covid-safe test centres can be found in:
• Basildon - Towngate Theatre
• Braintree - Witham Town Football Club
• Brentwood - The Nightingale Centre
• Castle Point - Waterside Farm Leisure Centre
• Chelmsford - Central Baptist Church
• Colchester - Colchester Leisure Centre
• Maldon - West Maldon Community Centre
• Rochford - The MegaCentre
• Tendring - Long Meadows Community Centre
• Pitsea - The Place Leisure Centre
Essex County Council’s health councillor John Spence said: “The number of cases in Essex is continuing to reduce, and that’s down to the great efforts of the people of Essex.
“This is also because of the upscaling of testing of those without symptoms.
“It’s important to get tested regularly to stop the spread, and now we are accepting walk-ins, it’s easier than ever.”
To book an appointment, visit essex.gov.uk/getting-tested or call 0333 772 6144.