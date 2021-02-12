A BIG wheel being installed on Clacton seafront to mark the resort’s 150th anniversary will be ready to open by early March.

Clacton Pavilion's observation wheel, which will measure 30-metre-high abd 20-metres-wide, is currently under construction.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said the new tourist attraction marks the resort's historic milestone and will create 10 new jobs in the town.

He said: "We’re delighted Tendring Council were as excited as we were about Clacton’s 150th Anniversary Wheel when we put the idea to them last year.

"It will be a huge tourist attraction for many years to come and marks a fantastic historical landmark for the town.

"The idea came to us after seeing a similar project in San Francisco to celebrate 150 years of the Golden Gate Bridge and if it is good enough for them then it is good enough for us.

"I can’t wait to see it in situ within the next few weeks and to welcome our very first guests as and when the lockdown restrictions are lifted around the UK.”

Director - Clacton Pavilion owner Billy Peak

Mr Peak said the attraction, which will provide glorious views across the seafront, will be in place within the month and ready to accept its first guests once the Covid-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

The big wheel will consist of 24 gondolas and will be able to hold a total of 144 guests at a time, with many adapted for wheelchair access.

Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring Council, said: “As part of our Back to Business agenda we want to support all of our local firms to be the best they can be, so, wherever we can, we will support innovative and exciting projects which aim to boost our economy.

“The leisure and tourism sector is no exception to this, and I am delighted to see Clacton Pavilion investing in this wheel as a way of attracting people to our Essex Sunshine Coast.”

Clacton Pavilion will be sending out free first ride offers to its followers in the next few weeks and local businesses are being invited to sponsor a gondola

Half of the money raised will be going to local charities.

The attraction also expects to launch “view and dine” packages for birthdays and anniversaries, with dinner at the Pavilion’s Armstrong’s restaurant.

Once open to the public, guests will be able to book a time online to enjoy a ride on the big wheel.

The Pavilion's neighbour Clacton Pier is also planning to install a 30ft observation wheel and has submitted a planning application for its attraction.

A spokesman said structural engineers have already assessed the pier’s ability to comfortably support the ride and the initial site has been chosen.

It said a supplier has been confirmed who will provide the attraction, which will be ready to operate once Covid restrictions are lifted.