Nearly nine in 10 people aged 70 and over in Suffolk and north east Essex have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 219,457 people had received their first jab by February 7, an increase of 38% from January 31.

Of those, 141,330 were aged 70 or over ­– equating to 85% of the population in that age group, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They include: – 43,381 given to people aged between 70 and 74 – 70% of the age group – 40,872 given to people aged between 75 and 79 – 96.3% – 57,077 given to people aged 80 and over – 92% The figures cover people vaccinated in the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System area ­– a collaboration between local NHS services and councils aimed at improving health care.

A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.

Across England, around 6.5 million people aged 70 and over had received their first dose of the vaccine by February 7, covering 86% of the age group – although the dosage figure includes a small number with registered addresses in Scotland or Wales.

The Government says the vaccine rollout is on track to meet a target of offering a first dose of the vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups by the middle of February.

Older care home residents, care home workers, people aged over 70, frontline health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable make up the four groups.

The data also shows 78,127 people aged between 16 and 69 across Suffolk and north east Essex had received a first vaccination dose.

It means 27% of people aged 16 and over living in the area have received their first jab.

The Government's plan to provide vaccinations at more than 2,500 locations across England should ensure everyone will be within 10 miles of a centre.

Vaccinations are currently being given in major hospitals, pharmacies and newly-set-up centres such as football stadiums and out-of-town parking areas.

This is on top of more than 1,000 local vaccinations services in surgeries, community centres and churches.

After the first dose of the vaccine, people should receive a follow-up jab within 12 weeks, according to current guidance.

Across Suffolk and north east Essex, 6,542 people had received their second dose by February 7, up 4% from the week before.