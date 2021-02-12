A LONGSTANDING estate agency which first flung open its doors to the public three decades ago is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Peagrams, in Station Road, Clacton, opened on a cold snowy morning 30 years ago on February 11, at a time when the economy was in turmoil.

Due to skyrocketing interest rates, many homes were being repossessed and the value of property was drastically dropping.

Despite the obvious challenges facing a new estate agency at that time, owner Keith Peagram and manager Colin Dixon were determined to become a success.

The duo’s first sale, a £75,000 detached Edwardian house, came just days after opening, but by 1996 falling property prices saw the business struggling to get by.

Nonetheless, Keith, who is now retired, and Colin, who still runs Peagrams alongside Keith’s son Matthew and assistant Linda Hills, saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

The business gradually started to take off and three decades later the firm is now marking its 30th anniversary, which Colin puts down to his team’s honest service.

Colin said: “I was there that cold day and arguably you could say we had not picked the best time to open an estate agents.

“But I remember those days very well and draw on that experience now when dealing with the stress clients can go through when moving home.

“Our simply philosophy was to be honest, friendly, professional and consistent, and obviously something worked as we now deal with many repeat clients.”

Colin, who had nearly a decade of local estate agency experience before starting at Peagrams, says he is now looking forward to the future.

“I always feels proud when clients return to Peagrams and in some cases I have moved the same people three or four times in the last 30 years,” he added.

“I am very proud to still be opening the doors 30 years later – we all feel very proud to have reached this milestone, and we look forward to the next 30 years.”