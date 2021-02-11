CHANGES are being made to waste collections in Tendring due to the impacts of the recent cold weather.

Snow and ice meant Tendring District Council’s waste contractors Veolia were unable to carry out any rubbish and recycling collections on February 8 as it was deemed too dangerous.

Household collection days were pushed back one day to give crews a chance to make up the lost day, with collections scheduled for Saturday.

However, although the improved conditions meant collections could be made on some main roads, smaller streets were still too treacherous for the large trucks to navigate.

A full review of the situation was held on February 11 and a decision was made to alter collection schedules as the cold weather and ice persists.

Households are now being asked to take back in any uncollected waste, and present it on their next scheduled collection day for the relevant recycling week.

Properties on a green week this week – food waste, plastic and tin recycling, and black bins – should put this waste out on their scheduled day week beginning February 22.

Residents can put out up to three extra bags of side waste for collection due to the backlog people may have from delays.

Homes on a red week this week – food waste and paper/cardboard recycling – should put this waste back out week beginning February 22. No additional side waste will be allowed for black bins.

Food waste remains weekly, and there is no limit on the amount of recycling households can present.

Michael Talbot, council member responsible for environment, said: “We have seen some exceptional weather over the past week, and full credit must go to our bin crews for battling the snow to get to depots in the early hours and trying their best to carry on with collections – but safety must come first.

“Thank you to our residents for your patience and understanding.”