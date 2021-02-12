CAMPAIGNERS are calling on the council to do better at keeping their coastal village tidy after a resident’s ‘rat-infested’ build-up of waste started to spill on to the street.

The Jaywick Sands Neighbourhood Team, which is run by Tendring Council, was launched as a frontline operation designed to help address a variety of issues raised by locals.

Once any problems have been identified, the community team’s three police-accredited workers can then flag them with authority bosses, but not everyone living in Jaywick feels their voices are being listened to.

One resident, who lives in Fiat Avenue, says he has been asking the council to clear a resident’s pile of mess for months.

Despite the smelly eyesore now spilling on to the pavements and becoming a playground for vermin, he says still nothing has been done.

He said: “We have a form of etiquette down this road and people respect it and we do all get along and we do not want to cause conflict.

“But it has been a year now since we asked this person to clear up his mess, but it keeps getting worse and worse and it is now going on to the street.

“His front and back gardens are absolutely packed with rubbish and it stinks.

“In the summer there are rats running about because of it.

“It is an eyesore so we reported it, but nothing has been done and I feel the council has washed its hands of it.

“It is all about looking after what you have got, and we try to keep this road tidy, but this is disrupting all the residents and the council is not doing its job properly.”

Dan Casey, ward councillor for Jaywick Sands, said residents must take responsibility for the disposing of their rubbish and keeping the area tidy.

He said: “We will try and help them in any way we can, of course, but the tips are open now and it is also down to the people to do their bit.

“It is only a small percentage of residents, but a lot of it is down to them causing the issues themselves.”

A Tendring Council spokesman also stressed the waste was the responsibility of the landowner to clear, but said the authority would continue to monitor the situation.

“Our Jaywick Sands Neighbourhood Wardens have an excellent relationship with the local community, and had an informal discussion about this issue with the owner who indicated they would be clearing the waste,” he added.

“When this did not happen it was escalated formally to our fly-tipping team, but given it is on private land and at the time of assessment did not present any health risk, it is a matter for the landowner to deal with.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”