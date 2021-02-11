BRIGHTLINGSEA residents are spreading the love this Valentines day with a special signal in their homes.

People will be leaving a light on in their windows to share solidarity and love across the town.

The initiative has become part of Brightlingsea’s WinterFest after being suggested by parish vicar, the Reverend Caroline Beckett.

WinterFest, which is now in its seventh year, runs throughout February aiming to banish the winter blues and promote community spirit.

Mrs Beckett said: “The past year has been a difficult time for many of us, with losses to Covid-19 and separation from loved ones. This Valentine's Day will be very different in lockdown.

Read more:

“On a day when we think of love, but many can't be together and some are completely alone, we are encouraging everyone to take part in a gesture of love, solidarity, memory and hope.

“Often when a loved one is away, or expected home, we say we'll leave a light on for them. So, for this one night, leave a light on in the window.”

Light - Mrs Beckett is vicar at Brightlingsea's All Saints Church

Caroline, who is vicar at All Saints' Church and St James' Church in Brightlingsea, said growing up in the area she would look up at All Saints' Church “lit up like a beacon” at the entrance to the town and, later on, during overnight sailing trips, orientated herself by the lights on buoys and the shoreline.

She added: “Leaving a light on is a way of saying we're here, somebody's watching, somebody cares.”

Her leave a light on suggestion became part of Brightlingsea WinterFest when she joined one of the festival crew's Zoom meetings.

For more details visit WinterFest's website or Facebook page.