TENDRING has now recorded 500 deaths from Covid-19.

There were an additional 20 cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 287 for the seven days to February 10, a decrease of 45.8 per cent.

The infection rate has fallen to 251.1 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There were ten Covid deaths recorded in the district on Wednesday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 10 to 41 - a decrease of 31.6 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 500.

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin said: "It's very sad that so many people have been afflicted by this virus and that some have been taken before their time.

"The figures probably reflect the high prevalence of old people in the district and that we have had a high prevalence of cases in the second wave.

"The good news is that the health service is well ahead on the jabs now, particularly with the over 80s."

The worst affected area in Tendring remains Harwich Parkeston, which saw 39 cases in the week to February 5, although that was down 23.5 per cent on the previous week.

In comparison, Colchester has seen 407 cases in the past week – or 185.5 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 185.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin with an Army medic Clacton's mass vaccine centre

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: "Every milestone is a tragic one. Let's hope we see these rates decline rapidly.

"As a district with so many elderly and vulnerable people, we are more at risk.

"But it appears we are now ahead of the game with vaccinations, although the snowy weather has been a bit of a blip."

Seven new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,075 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (February 9).

That was an increase of seven compared to Monday, when there were 1,068.

It means there have been 66 deaths in the past week, down from 80 the previous week.

The victims were among 9,297 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.