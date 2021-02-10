PLANS to create a drive-thru Subway sandwich shop at an out-of-town shopping centre have been described as "another blow" for Clacton town centre.

Britton Developments has applied to Tendring Council for change of use to turn the unit, at Brook Retail Park, to convert it into a sandwich shop and drive-thru restaurant.

The former Carphone Warehouse closed in April last year after the company decided to close all of its standalone retail units across the country.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said it comes following separate plans for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at neighbouring Brook Park West.

He said: "Once again we've got plans to build even more out of the town.

"There seems to be no end to what is allowed to be built on the outskirts.

"Everybody who eats and drinks up there isn't going to be doing in in the town centre.

"It's another blow for the town, which has seen so many shops close."

It is estimated that the new shop would create between seven and nine new full-time jobs.

A planning statement said: "The proposal will therefore bring this existing unit back into beneficial use and send a strong signal to visitors of investment in the town.

"The proposed sandwich shop and restaurant with drive-thru will generate employment for the town and provide ancillary facilities.

"The drive-thru sandwich shop and restaurant will not draw trade from facilities in the town centre, which have their own distinct formats that support shops and other facilities there.

"The proposed development is of a scale which does not require a retail impact assessment and will not have a significant adverse impact on the town centre."

The report added that the existing Subway in Clacton's Station Road is of a format targeted specifically at serving customers in the town centre.

The blueprints include the construction of drive through lane and ten additional parking spaces.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council by February 17.