THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen by more than 40 per cent in the past week.

There were an additional 22 cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 320 for the seven days to February 9, a decrease of 270 (-41.8 per cent).

The infection rate has fallen to 273.6 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There were 9 Covid deaths recorded in the district on Tuesday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 9 to 39 - a decrease of 31.6 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 490.

The worst affected area in Tendring remains Harwich Parkeston, which saw 42 cases in the week to February 4, although that was down 10.6 per cent on the previous week.

In comparison, Colchester has seen 421 cases in the past week – or 216.2 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 197 cases per 100,000 people.

More than a dozen new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,068 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (February 8).

That was an increase of 18 compared to Sunday, when there were 1,050.

It means there have been 67 deaths in the past week, down from 90 the previous week.

The victims were among 9,193 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.