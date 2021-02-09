FIREFIGHTERS sprung into action to stop a house from burning down after an electrical fault sparked a fire in Clacton.
Three fire crews from Clacton and Weeley were called to Totlands Drive at about 1.55am on Tuesday.
The owner called 999 after discovering a blaze in the conservatory.
When firefighters arrived they reported that the conservatory was completely alight and the fire was beginning to spread through the windows into the house.
Crew Manager Andrew Deex said: "Our crews did a brilliant job of containing the fire and stopping it from spreading into the house.
"The fire started after the owner of the house plugged in a faulty electrical item; it almost immediately caught fire.
"Thankfully the owner was in the same room when it happened.
"If this has been left even a few more minutes the fire could have spread throughout the house and it would have been a very different story.
"When you're using electrics make sure you don't overload sockets and check that all wiring and plugs look safe.
"Hot plugs or sockets, scorch marks, fuses that often blow, or flickering light are all signs of loose wiring or other electrical problems."
The fire was completely extinguished by 2.40am.
The conservatory has been left completely destroyed.