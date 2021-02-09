PATIENTS with pacemaker or needing their heart monitored will soon be able to benefit from new drive-through services.

People with pacemakers need to have their device checked regularly, usually at least once a year.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said that due to Covid-19 restrictions it has been difficult to see patients face-to-face.

Clinicians have now launched an innovative drive-through services.

The heart monitor drive-through service is initially being launched from Clacton Hospital and the pacemaker service could be up and running by the end of February for patients living in the Ipswich area.

The heart monitor service will see patients drive to Clacton Hospital, park in a designated bay and then given the machine and instructions detailing how to attach the monitor to themselves to record their heart patterns.

Sharon Archer, head of cardio-respiratory, said: “When patients are referred for issues relating to their heart, maybe they’ve been feeling dizzy or have passed out, they’re often given a heart monitor to wear for 24 hours or a few days to see what is going on.

“The checks provide important diagnostic information and we’re pleased adapting our service in this way will ensure everyone who needs a heart monitor can do so safely.”

It is expected that the service will be rolled out further afield following the initial launch in Clacton.

The drive-through pacemaker service is called Carelink Express and most Medtronic/Vitatron pacemakers are compatible with the Smart Sync software which is used to download patient devices.

Anyone who is able to have their pacemaker checked by the service and is due their routine appointment will be contacted in the following weeks.