DEDICATED volunteers at a community charity which dishes up warm food to those in need “soldiered on” despite the snowy conditions in order to serve the public.
FoodCycle, based within the Baptist Church, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, provides three-course lunches every Monday to vulnerable and isolated guests.
The weekly meet-up also offers people the chance to build relationships and engage in conversation with those experiencing similar situations.
On Monday, despite the ferociously cold and complicated weather conditions, the charity’s determined volunteers served up more than 40 guests a toasty meal.
A spokesman for FoodCycle Clacton said: “Snow. What snow? We at are here for you no matter what the weather – if we can safely make it to the venue then we will be there for you.
“Even with just a handful of volunteers, we still managed to provide a three-course meals for more than 40 guests as well as household food parcels – we soldiered on.
“We were rewarded by those who came and saw we were there for them, with our mask covered smiles.”