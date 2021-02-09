COUNCILLORS have been told they have little powers to stop fireworks displays despite the concerns raised by residents.

Clacton councillor Sue Honeywood had put forward a motion calling for all public firework displays in Tendring to be advertised in advance of the event, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people.

She also wants the council to actively promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks and to encourage fireworks suppliers to stock “quieter” fireworks for public displays.

The motion is set to go before a Tendring Council scrutiny committee before any decisions are made by the full council.

Mrs Honeywood said: “Fireworks are used by many people throughout the year to mark different events.

“While they can bring much enjoyment to some people, they can also cause significant problems and fear for other people and animals.”

A report said: “Fireworks and bonfire displays for various celebrations have, in some instances, been the cause of injuries to those attending and disturbance may be caused to residents’ families and pets and animal-based business such as riding schools, kennels and catteries.

“This must, however, be balanced with the fact there are no legal restrictions banning firework displays and there is open sale to members of the public who can set off fireworks on their own properties and have no requirement to inform nearby residents.

“In terms of Mrs Honeywood’s motion the council has no legal enforcement powers to undertake this work and so any request to organisers would be on a completely voluntary basis for the organiser to comply.”

The committee is expected to back a publicity campaign to raise awareness, but will be told there are “limited enforcement powers available”.

More than 300 people previously joined the Gazette in the debate on whether fireworks should be sold to the general public.

A majority of readers were in favour of not allowing sales.

Reader Sue Keeble added: “Nobody needs to be setting off fireworks in my opinion. Most wildlife and pets are terrified of them.”

But Ian Lark countered: “Let’s keep this British tradition going.”