KEEN snappers are to be offered the opportunity of a photography masterclass during an online event at Brightlingsea’s WinterFest.

Award winning photographer Colm O'Laoi is giving his time and talent to the festival by offering a free photography workshop on February 13.

Mr O’Laoi has also contributed a dramatic image for the festival's online art gallery and his photos will feature in a book being collated during this year's event.

He will be passing on invaluable tips to photography enthusiasts on getting the best from digital cameras during the Zoom talk and demonstration which starts at 10am.

The workshop is among WinterFest's 22 online events taking place throughout February, aimed at banishing winter gloom and promoting community spirit.

Living in Brightlingsea has inspired Mr O’Laoi to develop his expertise in photography, particularly his speciality maritime images.

Splash - A storm rages at Brightlingsea's Bateman's Tower

He said: “I'm passionate about the sea and, between my job as skipper of a fishery patrol vessel and my other hobbies of boating and paddle-boarding, I spend a lot of time on the water. Therefore, a lot of my photography has a nautical flavour to it.

“I've always had an interest in photography but it was only really when I came over here I began to develop a passion for it.”

The 51-year-old moved from the fishing port of Howth in Dublin to Brightlingsea ten years ago.

His wife Sarah and their two children, Mairéad, 14, and Cormac, 12, were able to join him in Essex six months later.

He added: “I was quite lonely being separated from my family for those six months and photography was a great way to stay positive through that time. I just kept working at it and trying to improve.

“I don't do photography commercially, though I have sold an occasional piece, it's purely for enjoyment and I share a lot on social media as I hope others will enjoy it too.”

He has become recognised for his photography and an aerial shot taken of a traditional sailing smack won a top prize at a recent competition run by National Historic Ships.

No booking is necessary for the free workshop he is running for WinterFest and people can take part in the session or just listen.

Colm said: “I got involved with WinterFest because I believe it's a great initiative and it's important we help each other as a community, especially in these difficult times.”

For more details about Mr O’Laoi’s workshop and all Brightlingsea WinterFest's events visit their website or Facebook page.