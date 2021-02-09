THE flurry of snow we’ve had this week may have come as a surprise us, but it has been even more surprising for pets and animals across the county.

Like us, they’re just as fascinated by the white stuff as we are and have taken the opportunity to explore the outdoors.

On social media, posts of dogs, sheep, and more have been shown taking some time in the seasonal weather.

Essex Police’s dog section took out their PDs Chip, Tex, Bella, Rex and Diesel out on a snow patrol.

At Colchester Zoo, Jenny the sheep had her own little snowman built for her by staff.

In North Fambridge near Maldon, farmers at the Fambridge Flock took this photo of snow-dusted soay sheep in their field.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Soay sheep in the snow. Photo: The Fambridge FlockSoay sheep in the snow. Photo: The Fambridge Flock

