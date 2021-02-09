CLACTON MP Giles Watling claims musicians are facing “the loss of an entire continent as a venue”.

Mr Watling said the music industry is facing the “double whammy” of the impact of coronavirus and new post-Brexit restrictions on touring.

His comments came in a debate sparked by more than 280,000 people signing a petition calling for a cultural work permit deal to be reached.

New travel rules that came into force at the beginning of the year do not guarantee visa-free travel for UK musicians in the EU.

The Government has previously said the EU rejected its proposals which would have allowed musicians to travel more freely around its 27-member states, however MPs have called for the issue to be looked at again.

Mr Watling told the Petitions Committee music is “a great deployment of UK soft power”.

He added: “Our performers are now facing a double whammy of an industry devastated by Covid and the loss of an entire continent as a venue.

“We must continue to raise this issue with our EU neighbours.”

Former Labour Party deputy leader Harriet Harman told the committee the issue is “so important in so many ways, culturally as well as financially”.

“It is not a Brexit teething problem,” she told the Petitions Committee.

“It will be enduring unless it is sorted out.”

Responding for the Government, Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage told the committee the debate was on an “important issue”.

“As a Government we will engage with bilateral partners to find ways to make life easier for those working in the creative industries in countries across the EU,” she added.

Last month Sir Elton John, Roger Waters and Ed Sheeran were among more than 100 musicians who criticised the Government in a letter which said performers have been “shamefully failed” by new visa rules.

Last week Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the EU must budge to end the “absurd and self-defeating” obstacles facing UK-based musicians wishing to tour Europe post-Brexit.