NEW research conducted by a local water supplier has discovered thousands of Clacton residents are not taking advantage of potential savings on their water bills.

Affinity Water has a range of tariffs to support households on low incomes, who receive certain benefits or have a medical condition that requires the extra use of water.

The water company has already supported more than 75,000 customers across its supply area with their bills through these tariffs.

Business bosses now believe more than 3,000 households in Clacton could be missing out on water bill savings so are urging customers to get in touch.

Anyone who has been affected financially by coronavirus may also be eligible for payment breaks, different tariffs or spreading the cost of their bill.

Joe Brownless, director of customer operations at Affinity Water said: “We know this has been a very challenging time for many of our customers and we want to let them know that we are here to help.

“We already have a number of schemes in place to help those who need financial support, including anyone who may have recently lost their job or been asked to take unpaid leave.

“We want to make it easy for everyone adversely affected to get the support they need as quickly as possible.”

Affinity Water, which provides a public service, is set to invest £174 million this year to keep customers' taps flowing with reliable, high quality drinking water and at the same time protect the environment, such as the region’s globally rare chalk streams.

Mr Brownless added: “We will fulfil these commitments to our customers by continuing to drive down leakage, and by investing in the latest innovative technology. We will also move water around our 16,500km of pipework more efficiently and continue to work with customers to help save water.

“We know that these are the issues that customers care about and want us to deliver on, and we will be working round the clock to make sure we deliver on these commitments, whilst supporting those that need it most.”

To find out more visit affinitywater.co.uk/help