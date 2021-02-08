POLICE have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace following a crash in which a motorcyclist was killed.

Martin Fox, 53, died following a collision on Pump Hill in St Osyth on December 18.

Police were called following reports a man had come off his motorbike near the BP Garage.

Mr Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the death are appealing for the person in this image, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.

CCTV - police 'appreciate' the image is not the best quality, but need to trace the man in the picture

A spokesman said: "We appreciate that the picture is not of the best quality but we believe this man, who was in the passenger seat of a BMW X5, has vital information that can assist our investigation.

"We were called to reports of a car and a motorbike in collision on Pump Hill at around 5.20pm on December 18.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

"A BMW X5 was found abandoned in a nearby road."

Martin Fox died following crash in St Osyth

Three people have been arrested in connection with our investigation.

A 35-year-old woman, from St Osyth, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, has been released on bail until March 19.

A 58-year-old man and woman, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, have been released under investigation.

"We need to find the man pictured, or anyone who has further knowledge of the collision," the spokesman added.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 872 of December 18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.