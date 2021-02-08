HEAVY snow and icy winds from Storm Darcy, dubbed the Beast from the East 2, have forced schools and vaccination centres to close across north Essex.

Residents woke up to a thick blanket of snow yesterday morning and sub-zero temperatures of -2C which lasted all day.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Colchester, Clacton and Harwich and surrounding areas which were battered by bitterly cold easterly winds throughout the day.

Chilly - Shiela Winwright captured this couple walking in the snow in Highwoods

Dozens of schools had to put in place emergency closures due to the harsh conditions.

Schools across Essex have been open to children of key workers and those who are vulnerable, while other pupils have been working at home.

But more than 80 schools in the county took the decision to close yesterday due to safety concerns.

Mass vaccination centres in Colchester and Clacton also shut their doors.

Colchester United’s stadium, based off the A12, and Clacton Hospital, in Tower Road, were closed on Sunday and yesterday due to the severe weather.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust said the sites would remain closed tomorrow.

It said: “If you have a vaccination appointment at one of the centres that is closed, this will be cancelled and you will be able to rebook your appointment from the following day on the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

“We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

The deep snow also caused major disruptions for train passengers with Greater Anglia having to cancel or delay many services across north Essex.

Greater Anglia said a reduced timetable will be in place until further notice.

It added: “Please ensure you check before you travel and allow extra time for your journey.

“We are advising not to travel on some routes.”

Train lines were blocked between Harwich International Port and Manningtree due to a points failure.

A snow drift which covered a railhead up to 3ft high coupled with windy conditions made it unsafe for Greater Anglia to run trains through Walton and Thorpe this morning.

Many Colchester train services were also cancelled, and the points at Clacton’s station froze, which made it impossible for train movements from and onto other platforms.

But Andy Phillips, from Walton, said: “I understand the health and safety aspect, but we are becoming a nation of scared people.

“Like many people of my generation we never had schools closed, we went to work no matter what.”

What the police say

Police are reminding residents to only leave their homes for essential travel or for a “reasonable excuse” while yellow and amber weather warnings are in place.

Officers from across north Essex have been called to a series of heavy snow related incidents since Sunday.

Patrol - a member of Colchester's policing team on patrol

Despite the deep snow and Baltic conditions, Colchester’s policing teams have continued to patrol the town and surrounding area to keep people safe.

A spokesman for the team said: “While the snow is falling officers from your local policing team and community policing team have been patrolling Colchester to keep you all safe. “Please remember you should only be outside of your home for essential travel or for a reasonable excuse.”

In Clacton, officers responded to concerns over a rough sleeper.

Officers located the homeless woman yesterday and contacted a charity which secured her a bed, giving her the option to be in the warm and safe.

On Sunday, police issued a warning over snow and ice on the A120 near Harwich.

Helping - the homeless woman being helped by an officer in Clacton

Essex Police Tendring said the weather was making conditions on roads around the county difficult.

A spokesman said: “Ice and snow on the A120 between the Ramsey roundabout and Horsley Cross means vehicles are struggling to navigate the stretch and are becoming stuck.”