POLICE officers helped a rough sleeper find shelter from the snow after a member of the public raised concerns for her wellbeing due to the freezing temperatures.
Officers from Clacton’s Community Policing Team were out on patrol on Sunday, despite the chilly and blisteringly windy weather conditions.
During the stroll they engaged with residents in the area before being informed about a lady who was having to sleep rough in the cold.
After locating the woman, the officers managed to find her a safe space in which she could find shelter from the snow if she chose to.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Whilst out in the town a concerned member of the public told them about a homeless lady sleeping rough.
“The officers located the lady and got in touch with a local charity who secured a bed, giving her the option to be in the warm and a safe environment.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment