PEOPLE from all walks of life are being urged to consider a career in the care sector after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for care services.

Bosses from Home Instead Clacton are pleading with former workers from all types of industries to put their transferable skills towards helping the elderly and vulnerable.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 the company has seen an increase in the number of family members wanting home care services for their loved ones.

It is therefore now looking to expand its workforce of caregivers to cope with demand, at a time when the prospect of unemployment is as real a threat as ever.

Jean Allen, owner of Home Instead Clacton, said: “The care service we provide is based largely around companionship.

“People in sectors like hospitality and retail possess the warm, friendly attributes we look for in caregivers.

“That’s why we are so keen to speak to people with this skill set.”

Helen Badham, who lives in Frinton, joined Home Instead in June 2020, after she retired from her career as a police officer.

She now cares for an elderly resident, which Helen cites as being one of the most important jobs anyone can do.

“After retiring from the police force, doing nothing was not an option,” she said.

“To care and help people is part of my being so when I discovered Home Instead, I quickly settled into a role which I find massively satisfying.

“I didn’t require previous experience in care, and I found many skills I used in the police were transferable to the role.

“I am proud to be able to work for Home Instead and provide care to so many deserving people in their own homes. To care and to feel cared for is so important.”

To find out more about Home Instead Clacton call 01255 770872 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/clacton-frinton-walton