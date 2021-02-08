A BELOVED garden that was saved from development has been spruced up by town councillors.
The green in Agar Road, opposite Walton train station, was taken to auction in October 2019.
It was feared the private site, which was popular with residents, could have been turned into flats.
Following calls from residents, Frinton and Walton Town Council bought the site for £40,000 after it failed to sell at auction with a guide price of £75,000.
Walton councillor Ann and David Oxley have been working hard to tidy up the site and the town council had paid for new benches to be installed.
Town council clerk Jerry Wedge said: “A lot of work has been done on this area, turning an untidy piece of land into pleasant gardens.
“We have memorial benches available for sponsorship and would welcome applications to the council for these.”