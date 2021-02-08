A REOFFENDING thief has been jailed for almost five months after stealing from a seaside supermarket and breaching a suspended sentence.
Essex Police officers were called to Sainsbury’s, in St John’s Road, Clacton, at about 6.15pm last Tuesday, February 2.
They had received reports of a theft from the store's security guard, who had also liaised with the Counter Crime Partnership – members from which also attended the scene.
Matthew Coker, 49, of Meadow Way, Jaywick, was subsequently arrested and later charged with five counts of theft and one count of breaching a suspended sentence.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday and received eight weeks in prison for the theft offences.
He was also given a further three months behind bars in connection with the breach of his suspended sentence for a previous crime.