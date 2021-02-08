READERS captured wonderful images as a blanket of heavy snowed covered north Essex in the wake of Storm Darcy
The coast saw the brunt of the snow, with the mass vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital being forced to close after some roads became treacherous.
But many readers and camera club members still managed to get out to enjoy the snow and have submitted magical pictures.
Gazette reader Chris Partridge captured this image of Clacton's seafront gardens:
And also this shot of Clacton's seafront:
Camera Club member Nigel Wood captured this wonderful image on Clacton seafront:
And also this Herculean effort outside Clacton Pier:
Stephen Johnson captured Brightlingsea's colourful beach huts looking a little whiter than usual:
While Terry Spires took this magical image of Dovercourt's leading lights:
Camera Club member Thelma Scrutton Sims captures this image in Lawford:
Frinton councillor Nick Turner captured this image of Frinton Greensward:
And also this picture of snow covered beach huts in Frinton
Sue Ward took the picture of Holland-on-Sea's beach coevred in a blanket of white:
Send your pictures to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk.