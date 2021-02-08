READERS captured wonderful images as a blanket of heavy snowed covered north Essex in the wake of Storm Darcy

The coast saw the brunt of the snow, with the mass vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital being forced to close after some roads became treacherous.

But many readers and camera club members still managed to get out to enjoy the snow and have submitted magical pictures.

Gazette reader Chris Partridge captured this image of Clacton's seafront gardens:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

And also this shot of Clacton's seafront:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Camera Club member Nigel Wood captured this wonderful image on Clacton seafront:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

And also this Herculean effort outside Clacton Pier:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Stephen Johnson captured Brightlingsea's colourful beach huts looking a little whiter than usual:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

While Terry Spires took this magical image of Dovercourt's leading lights:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Camera Club member Thelma Scrutton Sims captures this image in Lawford:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Frinton councillor Nick Turner captured this image of Frinton Greensward:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

And also this picture of snow covered beach huts in Frinton

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Sue Ward took the picture of Holland-on-Sea's beach coevred in a blanket of white:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Send your pictures to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk.