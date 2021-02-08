CLACTON'S mass vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital remains closed today following heavy snowfall.
Snow left as Storm Darcy swept across the county saw the vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital closed on Sunday due to the severe weather.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust said the hospital site would remain closed on Monday.
It said: "Three of our vaccination centres – at Clacton Hospital, Gainsborough Sports Centre and Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester – will stay closed on Monday, February 8, owing to poor weather.
"We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience caused.
"Find info on how to re-book at bit.ly/eputcovidvacc."
But North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said the vaccination hub at Clacton's St Helena Hospice Tendring Centre would remain open.
On Sunday, it said: "As things stand the CCG's vaccination hub at St Helena Hospice Tendring in Clacton will be open for pre-booked vaccination appointments.
"However, if you don't feel safe venturing out in the bad weather, please don't take any risks.
"If you can't make your appointment we will contact you to re-arrange another slot as soon as we can."
Please note - the CCG's vaccination hub at St Helena Hospice Tendring in #Clacton currently remains OPEN for pre-booked vaccination appointments 💉 @BBCEssex @BBCLookEast @itvanglia @TheGazette @ActualRadioUK @GHREssex @HeartEssex @ClactonGazette pic.twitter.com/aUMuoxwvR1— NHS North East Essex (@NEECCG) February 7, 2021