A FORMER school teacher turned author says she is living a “dream come true” as she prepares to publish her very first book at the age of 72.

Jane Allison, of Great Bentley, has just had her debut fiction novel picked up by the independent digital publishing house Cahill Davis Publishing.

The Gardener’s Wife, which the former English teacher had been meaning to write for decades, is loosely based on the life of her very own great grandmother.

Set in a small rural Yorkshire town during the First World War, the main story follows two mature adults who cannot be together.

For various reasons, their love has to be kept a secret, especially from their families, but their relationship continues to grow despite the barriers between them.

Jane, who first started writing The Gardener’s Wife in 2005 before finishing it in 2017 said: “To have my book published is just very thrilling and a dream come true – it is surreal, in fact.

“My students had been telling me to write the story down my husband's career as a Methodist Minister involved us in several moves to different churches over the years.

“We ended up in Colchester in 2005 and it was then I finally retired from teaching and began writing the story that I had been meaning to write for many years.”

Cassandra Davis, of Cahill Davis Publishing, said the The Gardener’s Wife is also a milestone book for the publisher, as much as it is for Jane.

“The Gardener’s Wife is our very first acquisition, so we’re excited to be working with Jane on such an amazing story,” she added.

“As an independent digital first publisher we’re committed to quality over quantity when it comes to our books.

“That means that we can focus on each book we publish to make it the best read it can be.

“We’re committed to showcasing the best new writing talent the UK has to offer, which is one reason we only accept unsolicited manuscripts from UK based authors.”

The Gardener’s Wife will be released on March 26 and will be available as an eBook and paperback.