A FURIOUS resident says a well-used but pothole-ridden car park is “like driving on a rollercoaster” as she calls on the council to take action.

Ann Bryant, of Donne Drive, Jaywick, regularly uses the Hastings Beach car park, in Clacton.

Like many, she likes pull up her car and look out over the beautiful beaches along the seafront.

Recently she bumped into a friend who lives alone following the death of his son and wife, so uses the car park as somewhere to go.

Despite frequently visiting the site, he told her the shoddy condition of the car park was now putting him off, which Ann believes will result in him becoming more isolated.

Ann said: “He is very lonely, so I ring him most days and the first thing he says is ‘I have to get out up the car park, because I am so bored.’

“But because of the state of the car park now he is having second thoughts about going - it is like driving on a rollercoaster.

“My friend just likes to sit there, along with lots of people.”

Ann, who is also disgruntled by the state of the car park, wants Tendring Council to repair the site.

She added: “The cheapskate council put sand on it, so now the potholes have got worse.

“I do hope that something can be done and hopefully they make a better job of it this time around.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said resurfacing had not been possible due to wet weather.

“Once the weather allows us to do so we will be addressing the surface, with major work planned in for the near future,” he said.