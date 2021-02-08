HEALTH and care workers in north Essex have thanked a Colchester-based cruise company for its £100,000 donation.

Nearly 8,000 thank you boxes are being distributed to health and care workers in the area, with staff being recognised across the entire sector for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The boxes have been funded by an incredible £100,000 donation given to the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance from ROL Cruise.

Sarah Wikevand, managing director of ROL Cruise, said: “Throughout the past ten months, we have been humbled by the fantastic efforts shown by our health professionals and voluntary sector, who have worked tirelessly every day, to support those impacted by Covid-19.

“We wanted to help in some way so set about raising £100,000 and were delighted to hit this target in just three months.

“We are proud to have been able to support the alliance in this way and I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks and on behalf of the whole team at ROL Cruise to all those working in the health and care sector”.

When Allistair Hunter, director of DS Group, heard about the campaign he wanted to get involved.

The company sourced the items, created bespoke products to promote self-care and organised the distribution.

Mr Hunter said: “It was a pleasure to be involved and I hope it brings a smile to many faces”.

The boxes contain a variety of goodies designed to boost health and wellbeing and the gesture has already gone down well with recipients.

Pam Green, executive lead for the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance said: “It has been lovely to be able to acknowledge health and care colleagues for the fabulous work they have done.

“And massive thanks to customers and staff at ROL Cruise for the amazing donation that made this possible, and for the team at the DS Group who have co-ordinated the production and distribution of the boxes.”

“The receiving of these boxes has given our staff a real boost”.