East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 337 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 2 was down from 440 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 8% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 367.
Across England there were 27,397 people in hospital with Covid as of February 2, with 3,324 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised has increased by 4% nationally in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 40%.
The figures also show that 234 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 31. This was down from 331 in the previous seven days.