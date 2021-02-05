GAZETTE readers have lamented the closure of a Sainsbury's supermarket as "another nail in the coffin" for Clacton town centre.

Sainsbury’s confirmed it has shut its High Street store and said it would be doing everything we can to find alternative roles within Sainsbury’s for supermarket workers.

The shop was the only Sainsbury's supermarket in Tendring, although the company does have smaller Sainsbury's Local outlets.

The closure comes just over a year after the supermarket chain revealed plans to axe 15 stores within two years.

Last year the building has been put up for sale with a price tag of £4.1million.

At the time, retail property consultants said there were more than three years left on the lease for shop, which was built in 1985.

The closure leave a large hole in Clacton's High Street shopping area, which was already hit by the closure of the road's Post Office.

Readers joined the Gazette on social media to voice their concern for the town centre.

Charlie Dunsmore questioned whether shops were closing because rents were too high.

"Looking at the state the town’s in, they should be getting rents reduced.

"The place will be a ghost town before long."

Hayley Davey added: "I never did my main shop in Sainsburys, but always popped in for that last minute thing I needed after work.

"It is time our council tried to get the town back to a vibrant place to come to."

James Godden said: "It's time to put the bulldozers into the town centre pull the lot down and redevelop the town centre with undercover shopping and proper car parking."

Sue Wightman added: "It’s a shame. I never shopped in there, but it is just another nail in coffin of Clacton."

Laura Brooks added: "Clacton has really gone down hill since this Covid came."

But Jason Smedley, owner of Clacton's Royal Hotel, urged people to stay positive.

"This summer will see a growth in Uk holidays," he said.

"We have a great town and great facilities.

"Hopefully another supermarket will seize the opportunity.

"But rates and rents in the town need to be adjusted to make new and small business keep our town alive."

Ward councillor Paul Honeywood said he was concerned about the closure of the site.

He said: "I'm aware that there are many local residents nearby, who have used the shop for many years.

"It was almost corner shop for them, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable and will not be able to travel to an out-of-town supermarket.

"I have been asking questions about the future of the site and will continue to do so."