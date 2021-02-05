AN elderly man has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car.

Essex Police were called to the junction with Carnarvon Road, in Clacton, at around 9.50am today.

The force had received reports that a pedestrian and a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

The elderly man suffered serious head and neck injuries. 

Officers remain stationed at the scene and a roundabout in Wellesley Road, not far from the junction with Old Road, is currently closed off.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance was called out to a road traffic collision on Carnarvon Road in Clacton just before 10am this morning.

"A male patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

Read more:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 285 of 5 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.