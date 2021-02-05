DETECTIVES are appealing for information after an expensive sound system was stolen following a break-in.
Essex Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at an address along High Street, Walton, near to the junction with Mill Lane.
It is believed to have taken place between the late evening of Saturday January 30 and early morning of Sunday January 31.
Sound equipment valued at a four-figure sum was taken from the property.
A spokesman said: "We are continuing our enquiries and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or may know of the location of the stolen property."
Anyone with information should contact DS Dan Jeffries at Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/18101/21.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.