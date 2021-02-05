DO you think Clacton needs TWO 30ft big wheels on the seafront?
Last year both Clacton Pavilion and Clacton Pier announced separate plans in the same week for a big wheel to mark the resort’s 150th anniversary
Clacton Pavilion this week revealed its 30-metre-high big wheel - which is currently under construction - could be in place this spring while Clacton Pier unveiled it has now submitted a planning application for its attraction.
A spokesman for the Pavilion said: “We are pleased to announce the construction process and final stages of testing are coming to an end.
“The wheel is ahead of schedule for delivery to the UK the end of February.”
Clacton Pier this week said its plans have also taken a major step forward.
An application has been drawn up to allow the permanent installation of a 30-metre plus observation wheel.
The plans have been submitted to Tendring Council asking permission to site the landmark within the landmark attraction’s boundary.
Pier director Billy Ball said the addition of an observation wheel has been part of the owners’ business plans since taking over the attraction almost 12 years ago.
“We have now tested the water, appointed a planning consultant and put an application in to the council which we hope will receive approval,” he said.