A BID has been submitted to create a freeport for the East of England - creating more than 13,000 jobs for the region.

The Freeport East group, made up from businesses and local authorities, is calling on the Government to assign the status to Harwich and Felixstowe.

Freeport status means areas will benefit from tax reliefs and simplified customs procedures in order to encourage economic activity, which the Government sees as a means of boosting global trade following Brexit.

Areas have until midday today to enter their bids to be considered by the Treasury and a decision is expected in the Spring.

If freeport status is granted to the area, the bid estimates 13,000 new jobs and 150 apprenticeships could be created, while Freeport East would attract £500million of investment over the next five years

George Kieffer, chairman of the project board, said Harwich pays a key part in the bid, with proposals to develop Bathside Bay as a tax and customs site as well as an innovation hub attracting around half of the investment.

He said: “Just as the sun rises in our region before it spreads across the UK, so Britain’s future starts at Freeport East.

“The key ports of Harwich and Felixstowe are already critical for overseas trade, but with a reliable supply of sites nearby to host innovation hubs, attract new businesses, and the base infrastructure which underpins these, Freeport East is clearly the Government’s best choice for this designation.

“This is a golden opportunity for our towns, regions, and ultimately our country to prosper.”

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, added: “We have long advocated that there is huge potential at Harwich as the green energy sector grows.

“The north of our district has land available and already designated for this type of activity, and the road and rail links to make it thrive. Freeport East will bring massive benefits to us in terms of jobs, investment, and income – and so I would urge everyone in Tendring to get firmly behind this bid.”

Under the submission the benefits will spread to other sites earmarked for development, such as Horsley Cross.

The energy sector would be one key focus of Freeport East, building on the existing strength of the area such as with Innogy’s Galloper Operations and Maintenance centre at Harwich International Port.

The town’s former MP Ivan Henderson, who worked on the docks for 20 years, said: “I welcome this bid and will work with anyone to create jobs in Harwich, but we have waited a long time for Bathside Bay to be developed by Hutchison Ports.

“It is now time for those promises to be fulfilled.”