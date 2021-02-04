The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 487 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
Public Health England figures show that 105,071 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (February 4) in Essex, up from 104,584 the same time on Wednesday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 7,056 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 6,056.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 20,634 over the period, to 3,892,459.
Essex's cases were among the 347,659 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 2,131 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.