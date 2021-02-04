NINE bungalows could be built on a garden in Elmstead.
South East Commercial Homes has applied to Tendring Council to build the homes on a two-acre site behind Forres in Clacton Road.
The development site, described as an ancillary garden, already has approval for eight houses.
A report said the change from two storey houses to bungalows would increase the density of the development, but that it still meets with planning requirements.
A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by February 9.