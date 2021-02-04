POLICE were called to reports of people gathering at Dovercourt Skate Park in breach of Covid-19 rules regulations.
Harwich Community Policing Team said it increased patrols in the town due to several reports of people gathering in groups and not adhering to the Government restrictions.
It said: “Whilst conducting their patrols, officers came across a group of people that had met up at the skate park, as this is a clear breach of Covid-19 guidelines.
“These people have all been reported and fined for their actions.
“This skate park is closed.”