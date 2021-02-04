MORE than 80 per cent of people in Essex have seen their mental health decline due to gym closures, according to a new survey.

The data was released today in line with the national mental health awareness campaign Time To Talk Day, demonstrate the impact the closures are having on the county.

The survey was compiled by Nicky Mitchell, co-owner of Burnham-based gym Trackside Fitness, and Chelmsford-based mental health expert Sadie Restorick.

The two businesswomen wanted to get a better idea of resident’s current activity levels and mental health.

Of the 198 who took the survey, 87 per cent saw a decline in mental health, 63 per cent feel more isolated and anxious, 60 per cent feeling more depressed and nearly 20 per cent experienced an increase in thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

The research also revealed 90 per cent had noticed a reduction in their physical wellbeing and 74 per cent reported higher levels of stress.

Nicky has been working hard to stay in touch with members and provide access to online courses to support those who cannot use the facilities.

Nicky Mitchell of Trackside Fitness

She said: “Many of our members have been coming to Trackside for years and are part of a community.

“The lack of social interaction with other members and staff is just as impactful as the inability to train and exercise.

“As a community, gyms and leisure centres have worked hard to introduce the procedures to ensure that people can stay safe whilst using the facilities and it is crippling to see so many gym members and owners suffering during this time.”

Sadie Restorick, COO of workplace wellbeing company Wellity, said the year of restrictions has caused a huge strain on the mental health of communities.

Sadie Restorick of Wellity

She said: "We've had a range of people respond to the survey from old people to younger demographics.

“Exercising and the social interaction of the gym environment is a crucial contributor to the mental health of many people and with the current closures in place, people simply cannot use the coping strategies they rely on to manage their mental wellbeing.

“I think it is critical that local government representatives take heed of the research findings and consider ways to protect the mental health of their community by reopening the gyms.”

Sadie hopes there will also be more encouragement from businesses to implement a long-term, consistent, and sustainable strategy to support the mental health of employees.